Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Stock Holdings Decreased by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $24,385,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 805,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,418,000 after buying an additional 424,262 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 231.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 511,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after buying an additional 357,139 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 510,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after buying an additional 133,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 2,658.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 338,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after buying an additional 326,107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGUS traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.99. 158,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,500. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $25.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average of $22.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.32 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

