Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Lowered to $114.00 at Barclays

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $119.00 to $114.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on COF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $94.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.34.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF opened at $96.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $144.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Stories

