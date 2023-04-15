CapWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 193 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Hershey accounts for 1.7% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $14,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $415,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on HSY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $230.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.40.

Hershey Trading Down 0.7 %

HSY traded down $1.72 on Friday, hitting $256.28. 806,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,925. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $201.42 and a 12 month high of $261.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total value of $26,512.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $3,433,778.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,972,090.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total value of $26,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,243 shares of company stock worth $12,166,177. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

