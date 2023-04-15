CapWealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,751 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $751,035,000 after buying an additional 2,555,634 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 559.1% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,766,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $180,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,720 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,493,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,751 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $119,783,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips
In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:COP traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,052,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,918,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.65. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.06%.
ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.
