CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $20.72 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 2.4% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $20,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Starbucks by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Starbucks Price Performance

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.47. 3,963,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,027,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $110.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.34.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.87%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

