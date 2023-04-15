CapWealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,685 Shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA)

CapWealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,685 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DUSA. Melone Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 82,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 690,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,751,000 after purchasing an additional 426,256 shares during the last quarter.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

BATS:DUSA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.10. 16,854 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $334.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.02.

About Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF

The Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and capital preservation. DUSA was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

