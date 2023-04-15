Cardano 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $578.22 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 15th. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion and $578.22 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001498 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,094.01 or 0.06915321 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00063125 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00020828 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00040952 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007642 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00018702 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003122 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,677,745,727 coins and its circulating supply is 34,777,532,043 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

