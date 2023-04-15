Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) PT Raised to $48.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CARR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.27.

CARR stock opened at $44.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.85 and a 200-day moving average of $42.48.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Carrier Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,633,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,717,000 after purchasing an additional 56,590 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. StonePine Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 659.1% in the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,532,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,601 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Carrier Global by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 144,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

