Casper (CSPR) Market Capitalization Hits $530.65 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0486 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Casper has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. Casper has a total market cap of $530.65 million and $15.29 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Casper

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,642,812,292 coins and its circulating supply is 10,920,596,621 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,641,600,567 with 10,919,460,060 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04587215 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $13,620,600.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

