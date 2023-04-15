Castleview Partners LLC Sells 1,486 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Castleview Partners LLC lowered its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,206 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,923,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,671,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 41.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,865,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $121,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,079 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 485.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,492 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 51.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,348,120 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $83,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.19.

HP Price Performance

HP stock opened at $29.82 on Friday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $40.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $214,315.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,941.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,337 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

