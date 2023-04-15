Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Grows Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1,235.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,762,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,538 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Progressive by 7.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,965,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,390,909,000 after purchasing an additional 806,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Progressive by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,142,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $713,841,000 after buying an additional 799,553 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,279,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,698,000 after buying an additional 781,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth $73,007,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Progressive from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.13.

Progressive Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:PGR traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,298,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,647. The company has a market capitalization of $79.52 billion, a PE ratio of 115.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.78. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $106.35 and a 52 week high of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 15.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $384,309.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,557,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $384,309.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,557,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,378. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

