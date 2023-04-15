Celer Network Price Hits $0.0236 (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Celer Network has a market cap of $166.95 million and $8.36 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network’s launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

