Central Asia Metals’ (CAML) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2023

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAMLGet Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 265 ($3.28) target price on the mining company’s stock.

Central Asia Metals Price Performance

Central Asia Metals stock opened at GBX 230.50 ($2.85) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £418.66 million, a P/E ratio of 1,536.67 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 257.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 249.65. Central Asia Metals has a 12-month low of GBX 204 ($2.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 299 ($3.70).

Central Asia Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.98%. Central Asia Metals’s payout ratio is 13,333.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mike Armitage purchased 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 240 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of £20,001.60 ($24,769.78). 7.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Central Asia Metals Company Profile

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

Featured Articles

