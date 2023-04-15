Central Asia Metals’ (CAML) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 265 ($3.28) target price on the mining company’s stock.

Central Asia Metals stock opened at GBX 230.50 ($2.85) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £418.66 million, a P/E ratio of 1,536.67 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 257.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 249.65. Central Asia Metals has a 12-month low of GBX 204 ($2.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 299 ($3.70).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.98%. Central Asia Metals’s payout ratio is 13,333.33%.

In related news, insider Mike Armitage purchased 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 240 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of £20,001.60 ($24,769.78). 7.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

