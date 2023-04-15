Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) versus Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Critical Comparison

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) and Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Centrus Energy and Atlas Energy Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrus Energy $293.80 million 1.57 $52.20 million $3.38 9.34 Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Centrus Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Energy Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

32.3% of Centrus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Centrus Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Centrus Energy and Atlas Energy Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrus Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlas Energy Solutions 0 0 8 1 3.11

Atlas Energy Solutions has a consensus price target of $24.44, indicating a potential upside of 34.02%. Given Atlas Energy Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atlas Energy Solutions is more favorable than Centrus Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Centrus Energy and Atlas Energy Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrus Energy 17.77% -53.40% 8.99% Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Centrus Energy beats Atlas Energy Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the following segments: Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world. The company was founded in October 1992 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

