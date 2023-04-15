Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,430,000 shares, a growth of 164.4% from the March 15th total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 10.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Certara Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CERT traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.09. The stock had a trading volume of 694,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,093. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.57. Certara has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Certara had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Certara

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Certara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Certara from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered Certara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Certara currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERT. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Certara by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 16,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Certara by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Certara by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Certara by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Articles

