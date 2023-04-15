Chatham Capital Group Inc. Buys Shares of 1,040 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VUG opened at $248.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $278.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.06.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

