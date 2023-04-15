Chatham Capital Group Inc. Invests $211,000 in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $423.10 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $287.82 and a 1 year high of $445.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $421.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $380.20. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.