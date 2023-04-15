China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,180,500 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 3,393,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 156.9 days.

China Construction Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CICHF remained flat at $0.66 during trading hours on Friday. China Construction Bank has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

