China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,180,500 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 3,393,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 156.9 days.
China Construction Bank Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CICHF remained flat at $0.66 during trading hours on Friday. China Construction Bank has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61.
China Construction Bank Company Profile
