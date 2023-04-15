China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 195,900 shares, an increase of 111.1% from the March 15th total of 92,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of China Liberal Education

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in China Liberal Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of China Liberal Education by 801.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 208,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 185,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of China Liberal Education by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 100,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Get China Liberal Education alerts:

China Liberal Education Stock Up 3.5 %

CLEU stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.66. The company had a trading volume of 28,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,570. China Liberal Education has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $3.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94.

China Liberal Education Company Profile

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Liberal Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Liberal Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.