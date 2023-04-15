Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Increased to $256.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $255.00 to $256.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CB. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $243.23.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $195.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.52 and a 200-day moving average of $207.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

