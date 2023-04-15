Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,556 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.5% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 491,646 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,666,000 after purchasing an additional 15,808 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 45,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,421 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,360,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,638,714. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $207.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.