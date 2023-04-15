Citigroup Increases Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $66.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
OXY has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.94.
Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance
Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $64.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $77.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 5.82%.
Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum
In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,363,088 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.85 per share, for a total transaction of $143,793,904.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 196,714,738 shares in the company, valued at $11,970,091,807.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,686 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after buying an additional 118,928 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,173,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,494,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,728,000 after buying an additional 862,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,381,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,011,000 after buying an additional 102,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.
About Occidental Petroleum
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
