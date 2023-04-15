Citigroup Increases Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $66.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

OXY has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.94.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $64.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $77.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 5.82%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,363,088 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.85 per share, for a total transaction of $143,793,904.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 196,714,738 shares in the company, valued at $11,970,091,807.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,686 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after buying an additional 118,928 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,173,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,494,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,728,000 after buying an additional 862,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,381,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,011,000 after buying an additional 102,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.