Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Citizens Bancshares Trading Up 1.2 %

Citizens Bancshares stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.96. Citizens Bancshares has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

Citizens Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Citizens Bancshares’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th.

Citizens Bancshares Company Profile

Citizens Bancshares Corp. is a bank holding company of Citizens Trust Bank, which engages in the provision of full range of commercial and personal banking products and financial solutions. It services includes personal banking, business banking, mobile banking, and online services such as bills payment, check reorder, and rates information.

