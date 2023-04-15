Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS) Short Interest Update

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a growth of 121.0% from the March 15th total of 33,400 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Financial Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 86,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 40,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $1,432,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $925,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Services stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.45. 13,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,283. Citizens Financial Services has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $89.04. The company has a market capitalization of $339.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Citizens Financial Services Increases Dividend

Citizens Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CZFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 31.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Services will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Citizens Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Citizens Financial Services Company Profile

Citizens Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community bank. The company was founded on July 12, 1983 and is headquartered in Mansfield, PA.

