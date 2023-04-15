ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the March 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CTR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.87. 12,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,201. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.45. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $33.24.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.35%.

Institutional Trading of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

