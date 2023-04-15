ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the March 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Stock Performance
Shares of CTR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.87. 12,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,201. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.45. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $33.24.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.35%.
Institutional Trading of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile
ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.
