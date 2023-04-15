Clearstead Trust LLC Has $35,000 Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,028,100,000 after acquiring an additional 984,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in NIKE by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,608,491,000 after acquiring an additional 682,827 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 14,367,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,194,268,000 after acquiring an additional 595,267 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,768,567 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $728,843,000 after acquiring an additional 227,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,105,103 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $673,696,000 after acquiring an additional 132,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock opened at $125.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.23. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $139.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.