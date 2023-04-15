Clearstead Trust LLC Purchases 3,041 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $26,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.82. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WBD shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

