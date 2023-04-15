Clearstead Trust LLC Takes $66,000 Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 21,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COF. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens downgraded Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.34.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of COF stock opened at $96.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.29 and a 200-day moving average of $100.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $144.73.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.