CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Position Decreased by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC trimmed its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,767,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,804,109,000 after buying an additional 429,912 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,913,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,597,000 after purchasing an additional 31,354 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,182,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,064,000 after purchasing an additional 442,027 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,666,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,494,000 after purchasing an additional 43,142 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,639,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,451,000 after purchasing an additional 244,472 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.08.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $190.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $238.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.32. The company has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CME Group’s payout ratio is 59.54%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

