Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST) Shares Acquired by Global Wealth Strategies & Associates

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the quarter. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF makes up 0.8% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 76.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUST traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.77. The stock had a trading volume of 165,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,636. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.21. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $19.19 and a one year high of $20.92.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

