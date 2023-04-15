Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decrease of 48.3% from the March 15th total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 696,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.71.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CFRUY traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.65. The company had a trading volume of 546,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,415. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.39. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $16.76.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

