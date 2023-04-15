Comparing LogicMark (LGMK) and The Competition

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) is one of 50 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare LogicMark to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

LogicMark has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LogicMark’s rivals have a beta of 0.86, suggesting that their average stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.7% of LogicMark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of LogicMark shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LogicMark $11.92 million -$6.93 million -0.21 LogicMark Competitors $1.21 billion $110.38 million 4.62

This table compares LogicMark and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

LogicMark’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than LogicMark. LogicMark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for LogicMark and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicMark 0 0 0 0 N/A LogicMark Competitors 304 1091 2266 82 2.57

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 14.88%. Given LogicMark’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LogicMark has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares LogicMark and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicMark -58.10% -29.93% -24.82% LogicMark Competitors -304.43% -117.01% -25.74%

Summary

LogicMark rivals beat LogicMark on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About LogicMark

LogicMark, Inc. provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures. The company was founded by Gino Miguel Pereira and David Charles Tunnell on February 8, 2012 and is headquartered Louisville, KY.

