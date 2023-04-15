Comparing Qiagen (QGEN) and Its Rivals

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN – Get Rating) is one of 283 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Qiagen to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Qiagen has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qiagen’s peers have a beta of 0.93, meaning that their average share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.6% of Qiagen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Qiagen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qiagen 0 0 0 0 N/A Qiagen Competitors 1021 4061 11114 170 2.64

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 73.99%. Given Qiagen’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Qiagen has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Qiagen and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qiagen 19.76% 16.45% 8.71% Qiagen Competitors -4,247.89% -141.83% -40.41%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Qiagen and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Qiagen $2.14 billion $423.21 million 25.28 Qiagen Competitors $715.60 million $90.99 million -2.67

Qiagen has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Qiagen is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Qiagen beats its peers on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Its bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996, and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

