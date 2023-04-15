Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 188.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 2,090.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 27.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Morici purchased 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,455.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.78.

ALGN stock opened at $342.27 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.05 and a 1-year high of $431.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $321.66 and its 200 day moving average is $251.51. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $901.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 9.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

