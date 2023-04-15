Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,892 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Cryoport worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 17.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,313 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $112,700,000 after acquiring an additional 485,972 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 1,965.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,700 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $16,292,000 after purchasing an additional 444,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,188,999 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $20,629,000 after purchasing an additional 397,984 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 21.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,207,444 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,152,000 after purchasing an additional 216,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 885.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 221,519 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 199,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

In other news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $29,726.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,464.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $28,315.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,119.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $29,726.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,464.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,463 shares of company stock worth $234,134. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 14.11 and a current ratio of 14.79. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.39.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $60.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.32) EPS. Cryoport’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

