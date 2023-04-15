Conflux Price Hits $0.37 on Top Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $185.95 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001230 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Conflux has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,783,511,012 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,783,377,460.2158337 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.37365288 USD and is down -6.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $291,084,036.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

