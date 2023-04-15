Conflux Price Hits $0.38 on Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001239 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and $258.39 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,431.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.59 or 0.00317416 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011174 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00073400 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $163.31 or 0.00536650 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.89 or 0.00436684 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003287 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,783,466,441 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,783,377,460.2158337 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.37365288 USD and is down -6.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $291,084,036.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.