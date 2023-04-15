ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,510 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,052,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,918,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.65.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

