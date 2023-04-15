ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Holdings Lifted by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,453 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,614 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 218,821 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $3,547,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $108.50. 5,052,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,918,900. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.65. The stock has a market cap of $131.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 14.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.45.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.