Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Constellation Brands accounts for 1.0% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STZ traded up $2.03 on Friday, hitting $228.23. 1,302,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,523. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -447.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.77. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -627.44%.

STZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Cowen downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.58.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

