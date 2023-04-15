Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Consumers Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CBKM stock remained flat at $17.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152. Consumers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average is $18.96.

Get Consumers Bancorp alerts:

Consumers Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Consumers Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.08%.

About Consumers Bancorp

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Consumers National Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking, which accounts for all of its revenues, operating income, and assets. It offers business services and personal services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Minerva, OH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consumers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.