Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,900 shares, a decrease of 54.6% from the March 15th total of 204,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Context Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,687,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Context Therapeutics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,720 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Context Therapeutics by 8.4% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 25,016 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. boosted its stake in Context Therapeutics by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Context Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 25.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Context Therapeutics alerts:

Context Therapeutics Stock Up 5.9 %

CNTX stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.62. 268,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,426. Context Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Context Therapeutics

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered Context Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.

Featured Stories

