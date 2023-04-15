Contrasting Reborn Coffee (REBN) & Its Competitors

Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Rating) is one of 73 public companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Reborn Coffee to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Reborn Coffee and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Reborn Coffee alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reborn Coffee 0 0 1 0 3.00 Reborn Coffee Competitors 506 4235 5526 261 2.53

Reborn Coffee currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 541.40%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 8.75%. Given Reborn Coffee’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Reborn Coffee is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Reborn Coffee $3.24 million -$3.44 million -2.86 Reborn Coffee Competitors $1.97 billion $180.11 million 1.28

This table compares Reborn Coffee and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Reborn Coffee’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Reborn Coffee. Reborn Coffee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Reborn Coffee and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reborn Coffee N/A N/A N/A Reborn Coffee Competitors 1.92% -15.61% 2.10%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.6% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 67.6% of Reborn Coffee shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Reborn Coffee peers beat Reborn Coffee on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Reborn Coffee Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reborn Coffee, Inc. operates and franchises retail locations and kiosks that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. The company purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 7 retail locations. Reborn Coffee, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Reborn Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reborn Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.