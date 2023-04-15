Contrasting SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) & Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:ZTR)

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) and Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.9% of SLR Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of SLR Investment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SLR Investment and Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SLR Investment $177.51 million 4.61 $18.34 million $0.36 41.69 Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

SLR Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund.

SLR Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.0%. SLR Investment pays out 455.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

SLR Investment has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SLR Investment and Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SLR Investment 1 3 2 0 2.17 Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

SLR Investment currently has a consensus target price of $16.04, indicating a potential upside of 6.83%. Given SLR Investment’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe SLR Investment is more favorable than Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund.

Profitability

This table compares SLR Investment and Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SLR Investment 10.33% 8.05% 3.22% Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SLR Investment beats Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SLR Investment

SLR Investment Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It provides financing for equity, debt and senior secured loans for working capital, acquisition, refinancing and growth capital requirements. It makes control investments.

About Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc., Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in reasonably priced growth (GARP) stocks of large cap companies and investment grade bonds issued by companies and governments. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against a composite index comprised of 60% Russell Developed Large Cap Index and 40% Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. was formed on September 30, 1988 and is domiciled in the United States.

