Cosmos (ATOM) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.53 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $12.33 or 0.00040743 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.53 billion and approximately $141.89 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00063097 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00007671 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00018699 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001350 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

