CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of CPSH stock opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.95. CPS Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $4.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPS Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 26,711 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

