Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 1,874 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after buying an additional 168,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Uber Technologies Price Performance
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Cowen cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.19.
About Uber Technologies
Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.
