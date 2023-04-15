Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,272,000 after buying an additional 319,294 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,781,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,051,000 after buying an additional 44,872 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,733,000 after buying an additional 349,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,472,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,137,000 after buying an additional 153,916 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SCHD opened at $73.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.31. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $81.01.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

