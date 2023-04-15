Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys New Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. OLIO Financial Planning increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

BATS JMST opened at $50.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average is $50.54.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.