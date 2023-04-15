Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP opened at $109.84 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $122.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

